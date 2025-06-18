SA slips four places in world competitiveness rankings
Economy rated 64th out of 69 in terms of factors measured by IMD World Competitiveness Center
18 June 2025 - 17:20
SA has fallen four places — to 64th out of 69 countries — in the latest rankings of economic competitiveness as measured by the influential IMD World Competitiveness Center (https://www.imd.org/centers/wcc/world-competitiveness-center/rankings/world-competitiveness-ranking/).
Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong topped the latest annual rankings, “reflecting their strong performance in global indicators of quality of life”, the IMD said in a statement accompanying the rankings...
