Consumer prices steady in May as fuel‐price relief offsets pricier food
Fuel deflation counters rising food costs as core CPI holds at 3%, keeping price growth well below the Reserve Bank's 4.5% midpoint
18 June 2025 - 11:51
Annual consumer inflation was unchanged at 2.8% in May, Stats SA said on Wednesday, maintaining April’s five-year low and keeping price growth firmly inside the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.
Headline CPI rose 0.2% month on month, down from April’s 0.3% uptick. ..
