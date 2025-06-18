Clothing and general dealers power surprise rebound in April retail sales
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, April retail trade sales rose 0.9%, reversing two months of contraction
18 June 2025 - 17:30
Retail sales grew by 5.1% year on year in April 2025, according to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday.
This marks a sharp rebound from the revised 1.2% growth recorded in March and signals renewed household spending after a muted start to the first quarter...
