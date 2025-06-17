Agribusiness confidence slips from 14-quarter high
Geopolitics and disease outbreaks temper upbeat outlook yet investment and hiring plans remain resilient
17 June 2025 - 14:45
Confidence across SA’s agricultural economy eased slightly in the second quarter with the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI), slipping five points to 65 after touching a 14-quarter peak of 70 earlier in the year.
Those surveyed pointed to fraught geopolitics, an uncertain trade environment and lingering animal-disease outbreaks as the main down drafts. Better summer rains and improvements at the ports helped keep spirits high enough to prevent a steeper fall...
