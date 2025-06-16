Food, power, oil risks could nudge inflation higher in second half of 2025
Headline CPI inflation has surprised to downside but a few factors are likely to push it higher, says Absa analyst
16 June 2025 - 16:35
While the first inflation readings of 2025 hovered at — or just below — the lower bound of the Reserve Bank’s target band, economists now warn that inflation may edge higher in the second half.
“Headline CPI inflation has surprised to the downside over the past few quarters, but there are a few factors that seem likely to push it gradually higher in the second half of the year,” said Miyelani Maluleke, head of SA macroeconomics research at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking...
