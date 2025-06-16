ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to remain tame
Economist expects lower fuel prices in May to offset higher food prices
16 June 2025 - 17:15
Inflation and consumer spending take centre stage this week, as Stats SA publishes May’s consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, and April’s retail sales data on Thursday.
Independent economist Elize Kruger said she expected headline inflation to remain steady at 2.8% year on year, supported by deflation in fuel prices but slightly offset by higher meat and food prices...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.