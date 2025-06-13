Farm machinery sales build momentum as recovery firms
Tractor and harvester sales gain for fifth month, though farmers remain cautious about yields and crop quality
13 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s agricultural machinery market continued its steady recovery in May, with robust sales of tractors and combine harvesters pointing to improving confidence in the sector, despite pockets of caution stemming from recent weather disruptions.
Tractor sales climbed 12% year on year to 635 units in May — the fifth consecutive month of growth — while combine harvester sales jumped 64% to 41 units, according to the latest data from the SA Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.