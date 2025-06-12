Economy

WATCH: SA at the net-zero trade nexus

Business Day TV speaks to John Lang of Net Zero Tracker

12 June 2025 - 19:57
Cooling towers at Sasol’s synthetic fuel plant in Secunda. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Several EU member nations are preparing to introduce carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs), which aim to ensure that imports of goods with high carbon emissions are subject to a carbon price similar to those produced domestically. CBAMs have been criticised by the BASIC nations — Brazil, SA, India and China — as unfairly shifting emission reduction responsibilities to developing countries from developed ones. Business Day TV spoke to John Lang, lead at Net Zero Tracker, for more insight.

