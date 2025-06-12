Bad run continues as SA’s mining output worsens
Primary driver behind SA’s falling mineral output this year has been the platinum group metals sector
12 June 2025 - 13:03
UPDATED 12 June 2025 - 23:13
SA’s mining industry, a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, extended its bad run to the second quarter of the year with output contracting 7.7% in April.
April’s year-on-year print was worse than market consensus of a 4.3% contraction — setting the scene for another negative contribution to GDP figures...
