Business sentiment recovers slightly, but momentum wanes after early 2025 high
11 June 2025 - 12:10
After a sharp dip in April, business confidence in SA recovered modestly in May — though it remains well below the highs recorded earlier in the year.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) bimonthly Business Confidence Index (BCI) rose to 115.8 in May from 114.9, following an 8.6-point decline in the previous survey...
