Moody’s sees little reason to lift SA’s credit rating soon
In a review of SA’s credit profile, the agency says the rating is constrained by persistent, deep-rooted challenges
10 June 2025 - 05:00
In comments that suggest little room for the credit rating to move upward anytime soon, Moody’s expects a mild pickup in growth to about 1.8% by 2027 and government debt to hover around 80% of GDP for the next two to three years.
In a periodic review of SA’s credit profile, which kept the country’s Ba2 long-term issuer rating intact, Moody’s said the rating is constrained by persistent, deep-rooted challenges such as low growth, domestic political tensions and perceptions of corruption...
