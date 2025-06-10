Factory activity contracts in April as industries slump
Food, metals and chemical products drive steepest annual decline in more than a year
10 June 2025 - 14:40
UPDATED 10 June 2025 - 19:03
The manufacturing sector recorded its steepest annual decline in more than a year, with production falling 6.3% year on year in April, according to Stats SA.
The data paints a concerning picture for industrial output, marking the fourth consecutive annual contraction and the largest since early 2024...
