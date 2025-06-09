S&P ups its presence in Africa to counter critics
S&P Global Ratings president Yann le Pallec says agency ‘heard loud and clear that we were not present enough on the continent’
09 June 2025 - 11:45
The Paris-based president of S&P Global Ratings says the ratings agency is increasing its presence in Africa, including its Johannesburg hub, in an effort to be more visible and counter perceptions that ratings agencies contribute to the continent’s high cost of capital.
SA’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency has made the cost of capital one of its focus areas amid calls in some quarters for an African ratings agency to challenge the “big three” global players and perceptions that international investors impose an unjustified “Africa risk premium”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.