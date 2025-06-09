S&P credit analyst says ‘metrics could turn’ if government ‘sticks to the plan’
Running primary surpluses and achieving some debt consolidation are in SA's favour
09 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s sovereign credit ratings could improve if the government “sticks to its fiscal and structural reform plan”, said Ravi Bhatia, S&P Global Ratings’ lead analyst for African sovereigns last week.
Bhatia told Business Day at the ratings agency’s annual SA conference in Sandton: “If there’s higher growth and there’s faster debt consolidation, and the contingent liabilities around Eskom and other unplanned expenditure are contained, then the metrics will start to improve quite rapidly.”..
