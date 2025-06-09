SA exports and jobs at risk as major markets go green
More than 422,000 jobs are already tied to exports to countries with incoming or active CBAMs, an NZT report shows
09 June 2025 - 10:57
If SA doesn’t move faster to decarbonise its electricity grid, it risks losing access to key export markets, falling behind global competitors and taking a knock to its export earnings — a scenario that could put hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line, according to a new report by the Net Zero Tracker (NZT).
With 78% of SA’s exports destined for countries that have net-zero commitments the risks are mounting as these nations — particularly the EU, UK and China — begin enforcing carbon border taxes and demand cleaner supply chains. ..
