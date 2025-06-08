Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: MPs to debate new fiscal framework

After two rejections full parliamentary approval for the fiscal framework is expected this week

BL Premium
08 June 2025 - 18:42
by Jana Marx

SA’s economic calendar shifts into lower gear this week after a data-heavy start to June.

Attention will turn to key sector data — manufacturing and mining production — while on Wednesday the National Assembly is expected to debate the revised fiscal framework adopted by the finance committee last week...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.