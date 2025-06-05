Economists still see room for growth this year, but reform and infrastructure hold the key
While SA’s economy shows resilience, persistent weaknesses and backlogs threaten its long-term potential
05 June 2025 - 20:10
There’s still optimism that economic growth this year could nearly double last year’s figure, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said at the S&P Global Ratings SA event held in Sandton on Wednesday.
That’s despite a disappointing GDP outcome for the first quarter, with growth slowing to just 0.1% as contractions in manufacturing and mining offset a strong rebound in agriculture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.