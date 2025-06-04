SA private sector grows in May as output hits four-year high
Any figure above 50 indicates growth in private sector operating conditions
04 June 2025 - 11:44
SA’s private sector economy moved into growth territory in May, expanding at its fastest pace in four years, as firms reported a surge in business activity and a recovery in domestic demand, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI).
The PMI rose to 50.8 in May from 50.0 in April, marking the second consecutive month of improvement and the strongest reading since November 2024. The gain reflected a marginal improvement in the health of the private sector economy, as companies reported increases in output, new orders and inventories...
