IDC investment in SA’s first Club Med resort boosts job creation

The construction of SA’s first Club Med resort has been applauded by tourism minister Patricia de Lille.

Located on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast, Club Med SA will be the country’s largest resort after Sun City once completed — and one De Lille said would help the country diversify its tourism offering to the world.

The project is being backed by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the biggest development finance institution in Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s one of the IDC’s largest tourism undertakings to date, adding to its current tourism exposure of about R3bn.

The Club Med SA development will result in the creation of an economic hub with a high development impact in an underdeveloped node. An estimated 2,000 jobs will be created through the project — with further creation of downstream jobs across the value chain of linked services.

At the recent Travel Indaba, De Lille said Club Med SA emphasised the importance of shifting global perceptions of the country’s tourism appeal beyond safaris and Table Mountain.

“I want to say thank you for choosing SA to build a Club Med resort. It helps us to give confidence to opportunities that are available in SA, but more than that, we need to diversify our tourism offering to the world,” she said.

Even French airliner Air France is exploring adding a new route to Durban, thanks to the resort project.