Business confidence slips in second quarter amid SA-US tensions
The RMB/BER business confidence dropped by five points to 40 in the second quarter
04 June 2025 - 14:43
Business confidence decreased in the second quarter of the year on the back of trade uncertainties between SA and the US and local logistics problems, according to the latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI).
The BCI dropped to 40 points from 45 in the first quarter of the year, according to the survey conducted in May 2025. Despite some signs of optimism in equity markets after a brief pause in US reciprocal trade tariffs, the overall diplomatic relationship remained tense throughout the survey period. ..
