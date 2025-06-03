Economy

WATCH: Unpacking SA's latest GDP print

Business Day TV speaks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel

03 June 2025 - 17:44
Graphic: 123RF/XTOCKIMAGES
Stats SA has released the country’s GDP figures for the first quarter. Business Day TV took a closer look at the print with Citadel’s chief economist, Maarten Ackerman.

