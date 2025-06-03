Mining in ‘technical recession’ as economy falters
Growth slows to 0.1% as manufacturing and mining weigh, despite strong agricultural rebound
03 June 2025 - 11:49
UPDATED 03 June 2025 - 23:24
SA’s economy expanded by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday, placing mining in a “technical recession” after two consecutive quarters of declining mining GDP statistics.
The GDP growth figure marks a slowdown from the revised 0.4% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 and falls just short of the 0.2% market consensus...
