ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD

WATCH: The economic week ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets

02 June 2025 - 20:02
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA

It is a busy week for market participants as they will have to digest key events such as a rate decision from the European Central Bank and non-farm payrolls from the US, while locally all focus will be on first-quarter GDP figures. Business Day TV spoke to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets for more insight on this and more.

