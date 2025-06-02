It is a busy week for market participants as they will have to digest key events such as a rate decision from the European Central Bank and non-farm payrolls from the US, while locally all focus will be on first-quarter GDP figures. Business Day TV spoke to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets for more insight on this and more.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD
WATCH: The economic week ahead
Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets
It is a busy week for market participants as they will have to digest key events such as a rate decision from the European Central Bank and non-farm payrolls from the US, while locally all focus will be on first-quarter GDP figures. Business Day TV spoke to Naeem Aslam from Zaye Capital Markets for more insight on this and more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.