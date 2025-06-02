Economy

WATCH: SA’s manufacturing sector remains under pressure

Business Day TV speaks to Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB

02 June 2025 - 19:52
The AITF mandate is to create majority black-owned businesses in the SA automotive sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) fell 1.6 points to 43.1 points in May, marking the seventh straight month that headline PMI has been below the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Business Day TV took a look at the factors that have contributed to this with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele.

