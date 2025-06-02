The AITF mandate is to create majority black-owned businesses in the SA automotive sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) fell 1.6 points to 43.1 points in May, marking the seventh straight month that headline PMI has been below the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Business Day TV took a look at the factors that have contributed to this with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s manufacturing sector remains under pressure
Business Day TV speaks to Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB
Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) fell 1.6 points to 43.1 points in May, marking the seventh straight month that headline PMI has been below the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Business Day TV took a look at the factors that have contributed to this with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.