Factory activity slumps again in May
A decline in supplier deliveries pushed the headline PMI lower
02 June 2025 - 13:38
SA’s manufacturing sector remained under pressure in May, with the Absa purchasing managers’ index (Absa PMI) falling 1.6 points to 43.1, its lowest level since February, despite a very marginal improvement in activity and demand.
May marked the seventh consecutive month of contraction, according to data released on Monday by Absa and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER). A sharp drop in the supplier deliveries index dragged the headline PMI lower. The BER cautioned that the decline probably reflected weaker demand rather than improved logistics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.