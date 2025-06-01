Trade surplus narrows in April as exports decline, imports rise
Grapes, gold and iron ore exports fall while equipment and aircraft imports climb
01 June 2025 - 17:48
SA posted a preliminary trade surplus of R14.1bn in April, a notable decline from the downwardly revised R22.6bn surplus recorded in March, according to data released by the SA Revenue Service on Friday.
This means SA still exported more goods than it imported in April, but the surplus was smaller than in March, as exports dropped and imports rose. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.