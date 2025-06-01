Private sector credit growth strengthens in April
Overall picture is mixed, economists say, with some areas improving, but others still showing weak demand
01 June 2025 - 20:11
Private sector credit in SA grew 4.6% in April compared with a year ago and stayed ahead of inflation, which was 2.8% in the same month.
That is according to the SA Reserve Bank’s latest data released on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.