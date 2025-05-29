The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee trimmed its repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, taking the prime lending rate to 10.75%. Business Day TV discusses the decision with Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual.
WATCH: Reserve Bank trims repo rate as generally expected
Business Day TV speaks to Annabel Bishop and Johann Els
