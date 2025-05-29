A large proportion of the world’s youth reside in G20 countries and while the G20 provides platforms for the youth to engage on policy and have influence on various global issues, just how can SA’s youth take advantage of this? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA's youth and young entrepreneurs can benefit from G20
Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance
A large proportion of the world’s youth reside in G20 countries and while the G20 provides platforms for the youth to engage on policy and have influence on various global issues, just how can SA’s youth take advantage of this? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.