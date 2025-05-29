Economy

WATCH: How SA's youth and young entrepreneurs can benefit from G20

Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance

29 May 2025 - 15:54
by Business Day TV
A large proportion of the world’s youth reside in G20 countries and while the G20 provides platforms for the youth to engage on policy and have influence on various global issues, just how can SA’s youth take advantage of this? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Innocentia Motau, SA representative for the G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance.

