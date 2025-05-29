Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 7.25%

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday, in line with market expectations, and revised its growth and inflation projections downward.
The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision was split — five members voted in favour of the move and one preferring a cut of 50 basis points.
This decision marks the Bank’s first adjustment to monetary policy since January and takes the benchmark rate to its lowest level in more than two years.
Markets had largely anticipated a rate cut, with forward rate agreements suggesting a strong likelihood of easing before the meeting. Economists had been divided, though, with some forecasting the Bank would keep rates steady due to lingering concerns about external risks and future inflation pressures.
The Bank on Thursday highlighted several key risks, including the impact of higher trade barriers and elevated uncertainty, which is “likely to weaken the world economy”.
It warned that an adverse scenario involving a “global slowdown” and a sharply weaker rand could lead to stagflation — a combination of slowing growth and rising inflation — which would require a tighter monetary policy stance.
While the first quarter’s GDP data is not yet available, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago noted that indicators for sectors such as mining and manufacturing have been disappointing and unemployment has risen. While the outlook for structural reforms remains positive, there are headwinds such as lower global growth, he added.
“Given the lower forecast, we assess the risks to growth as balanced,” Kganyago said. “In our last meeting we warned of downside risks to our growth forecast. We have now trimmed our GDP projections and currently expect growth of 1.2% this year, rising to 1.8% by 2027.”
The revised growth forecast for 2025 is slightly above that of the IMF (1%) and trails the latest projections by the Bureau for Economic Research (1.5%), Moody’s (1.5%), and the Treasury’s 1.4%, as outlined in the third iteration of the 2025 budget.
Inflation, the Bank noted, remained well-contained, with headline consumer price inflation falling below 3% in April and core inflation also at the bottom of the 3%-6% target range.
In its quarterly projections, the Bank revised its inflation outlook downward, citing a stronger rand, lower oil prices, and the cancellation of VAT increases previously factored into its models.
“We see balanced risks to this forecast,” Kganyago said.
“The threat of rand depreciation that we warned of at our last meeting, given both global and domestic factors, manifested last month, with the currency briefly touching a multiyear low against the dollar.
“However, the exchange rate has since recovered and conditions seem more settled than they did in March, even if the global environment remains uncertain.”
Kganyago said the Bank had also considered a scenario in which the inflation target is set at 3%, the bottom of its current range. In that case, the Bank’s model shows a lower interest rate path and more stable inflation expectations — but with slower growth in the near term.
He noted that “for some years now, internal and external analysis has shown that our inflation target is too high and too wide,” and added that technical work on narrowing the range was at an advanced stage.
The Bank’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for July, by which time the temporary pause in US tariffs will have lapsed, and global trade and inflation conditions may have shifted further.
