Producer inflation unchanged in April
Stats SA’s PPI rose 0.5% year on year in April
29 May 2025 - 13:05
UPDATED 29 May 2025 - 15:25
Annual producer inflation was unchanged in April, with the headline producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rising 0.5% year on year, Stats SA reported on Thursday.
The data showed that monthly price pressures remained firm in April, driven primarily by higher food, beverages and tobacco prices. This resulted in the headline figure exceeding consensus expectations by Investec and the Bureau of Economic Research...
