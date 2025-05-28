Economy

WATCH: Subscriptions drain disposable income

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

28 May 2025 - 14:52
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Disposable incomes across earning brackets are being diminished by subscriptions for digital services, according to Standard Bank data. Business Day TV took a look at the situation with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

