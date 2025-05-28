Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
If the AI miracle materialises in time, it could rewrite the story of 21st-century economics
Ministry dealing with five legal challenges to the NHI Act and two more to the National Health Act
Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele named as his replacement
In addition to the interim dividend of 415c per share, a special dividend of 1,216c per share will return a further R1.8bn to shareholders
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is considering a bill proposing tough new rules for tobacco products
Jihadist violence, coups and climate change test the Economic Community of West African States
World number five has beaten the 2021 US Open champion in all five of their meetings — all the wins coming in straight sets
Rearview cameras may not display images, increasing the risk of an accident
Disposable incomes across earning brackets are being diminished by subscriptions for digital services, according to Standard Bank data. Business Day TV took a look at the situation with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Subscriptions drain disposable income
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Disposable incomes across earning brackets are being diminished by subscriptions for digital services, according to Standard Bank data. Business Day TV took a look at the situation with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
WATCH: Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda unpacks interim results
WATCH: A closer look at Altron’s earnings with CEO Werner Kapp
WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela upbeat despite Russia, market challenges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.