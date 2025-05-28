Tourism primed to help drive recovery as visitor numbers surge 20%
World Travel & Tourism Council forecasts 1.9-million tourism jobs for SA in 2025
28 May 2025 - 05:00
SA welcomed 1,088,245 foreign visitors in April — a 19.9% year-on-year increase — though international spending remains below prepandemic levels. Most of these visitors (76%) were overnight tourists.
According to calculations by Investec economist Lara Hodes, tourist arrivals rose 5.7% year on year in the first quarter, while growth in overseas travel was far more subdued — up just 3.1%, with a slight 0.9% dip in March...
