Take-home pay falls for second month as economic uncertainty grows
Adjusted for inflation, real take-home pay fell 2.2% to R15,005 in April, down from R15,344 in March
28 May 2025 - 13:27
Despite a favourable inflation backdrop, SA salary earners experienced another dip in take-home pay in April 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline amid mounting global and domestic uncertainty.
However, looking at the bigger picture, 2025 is still on track to deliver a second year of real wage growth — a trend that should help support household spending...
