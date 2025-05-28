Absa slashes SA growth forecast for 2025 to 1%
The revised forecast places the bank at the lower end of the range of major economic forecast revisions seen in recent weeks
28 May 2025 - 11:45
Absa has sharply cut its forecast for SA’s real GDP growth in 2025 to 1.0%, down from 2.1% projected earlier this year, citing weaker-than-expected economic momentum and global uncertainty.
The revised forecast, announced during the bank’s Corporate and Investment Bank media roundtable discussing second-quarter perspectives, places Absa at the lower end of the range of major economic forecast revisions seen in recent weeks...
