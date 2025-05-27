SA in troubled waters for maritime disasters, experts warn
The country may be in breach of international treaties as defence force lacks the capacity to meet UN search and rescue obligations
27 May 2025 - 05:00
“If you’re going to sink a boat or crash a plane, it’s best not to do it in the SA maritime region,” a defence expert told Business Day.
This may sound tongue-in-cheek, but it reflects a dire reality: The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is critically under-equipped to fulfil the country’s international search and rescue (SAR) obligations...
