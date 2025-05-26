Reserve Bank renews call to narrow inflation target band
Deliberations unlikely to influence Thursday’s monetary policy committee decision
26 May 2025 - 16:06
UPDATED 26 May 2025 - 21:30
The Reserve Bank is stepping up its call to revise SA’s inflation target for the first time in nearly 25 years — a shift that could reshape monetary policy and help lower long-term interest rates.
Deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana told journalists at a pre-budget briefing last week that the current 3%-6% range was “too wide and out of line with that of our trading partners”, and confirmed technical teams had completed their analysis and were preparing formal recommendations...
