ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists split on prospect of rate cut
Reserve Bank expected to hold rates this week, but case for cut builds
25 May 2025 - 18:14
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
The repo rate has been steady at 7.5% since January, and while inflation remains comfortably within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band the MPC’s next move is far from certain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.