PODCAST | Building and preserving wealth across generations

PSG Wealth’s CIO Adriaan Pask shares strategies to help families build, grow, manage, and smoothly transfer intergenerational wealth

23 May 2025 - 11:51
Sponsored
Smart estate planning is essential for the smooth and effective transfer of wealth between generations. Picture: 123RF/milkos
Smart estate planning is essential for the smooth and effective transfer of wealth between generations. Picture: 123RF/milkos

Building lasting intergenerational wealth is a goal many investors aspire to — and achieving it requires a strategic approach to wealth management.

In this podcast, PSG Wealths Chief Investment Officer, Adriaan Pask, shares valuable insights into how families can successfully build, grow, preserve, and smoothly transfer wealth across generations.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

Whether youre a parent or grandparent looking to safeguard family assets, or part of a younger generation eager to grow and manage your inheritance, Pask offers practical advice for investors of every age.

He covers key topics — from the importance of open conversations and shared values to early investing, financial education, and effective estate planning — aimed at empowering families to make informed investment decisions that support long-term financial wellbeing.

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

