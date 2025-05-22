SA suspends poultry imports from Brazil after bird flu outbreak confirmed
Suspended Brazilian imports to SA include live poultry, eggs and fresh (including frozen) poultry meat
22 May 2025 - 16:56
SA has suspended all imports of poultry and poultry products from Brazil after the confirmation of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak in chickens in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
These include live poultry, eggs and fresh (including frozen) poultry meat...
