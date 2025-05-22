Consumers’ ‘VAT win’ reversed by stealth taxes and fuel levy blow
The Treasury is leaning heavily on fiscal drag by opting not to adjust personal income tax brackets for inflation, one analyst says
22 May 2025 - 15:54
Consumers may have won a headline victory with the reversal of the proposed VAT hike but Wednesday’s national budget reveals a quieter assault on their wallets.
Political pressure and the courts forced the Treasury to back-pedal on raising VAT — a move that was widely welcomed...
