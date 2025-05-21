Economy

WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting SA’s 2025/2026 budget, in Cape Town

21 May 2025 - 13:49
by Staff Writer
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling his budget speech.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting the third iteration of SA’s 2025/2026 budget, on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town.

Analysts expect the budget will be passed following in-depth talks among parties within the government of national unity (GNU).

Today's tabling follows disagreement about the proposed increase in the VAT rate, which was reversed in late April.

CARTOON: Big budget distraction

Wednesday, May 21 2025
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: New crises await as budget bungling nears end

The list of issues that require Operation Vulindlela-style attention includes logistics, electricity and education
Opinion
13 hours ago

Cape Town mayor urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding

More than enough waste and excess can be cut to balance the budget, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
National
2 days ago
