Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling his budget speech.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting the third iteration of SA’s 2025/2026 budget, on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town.
Analysts expect the budget will be passed following in-depth talks among parties within the government of national unity (GNU).
Today's tabling follows disagreement about the proposed increase in the VAT rate, which was reversed in late April.
WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting SA’s 2025/2026 budget, in Cape Town
CARTOON: Big budget distraction
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: New crises await as budget bungling nears end
Cape Town mayor urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding
