Treasury cuts 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.4%
Downward revision from 1.9% ‘reflects greater global risks and economic weakness’
21 May 2025 - 14:10
The Treasury has trimmed its projection for SA’s economic growth in 2025 to 1.4% from 1.9%, noting that “global risk and economic weakness reinforce the need for us to put our fiscal house in order”.
The revision aligns closely with those by the Bureau for Economic Research and Moody’s, both of which foresee growth closer to 1.5% in 2025. However, it remains above the IMF’s 1% and the Bank of America’s 1.2%...
