Inflation accelerates slightly in April
Slowing inflationary pressures keep price increases comfortably below the Reserve Bank’s target range
21 May 2025 - 11:29
Consumer inflation edged up to 2.8% year on year in April from 2.7% the previous month, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
Falling fuel prices and weak demand pressures have helped to slow inflation in recent months, reinforcing calls for further rate cuts this year...
