A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists
Budget 3.0 ‘depicts a stark picture of SA’s finances’
21 May 2025 - 18:09
SA’s third national budget of 2025 has been welcomed by economists as a more sober, realistic fiscal plan than the previous versions.
Though downgraded growth forecasts have pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio higher than in previous budgets, analysts said the Treasury had broadly preserved its fiscal strategy — maintaining its commitment to debt stabilisation, spending restraint and modest revenue adjustments — even after withdrawing the proposed VAT hike under political pressure...
