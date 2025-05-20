SA monetary policy needs to ease, BofA survey finds
Local fund managers see ample room for cuts to Reserve Bank’s repo rate, currently at 7.50%
20 May 2025 - 14:58
High interest rates are now overwhelmingly seen as a drag on SA’s recovery, according to a survey of local fund managers by Bank of America (BofA)..
In the poll, conducted from May 2-8, 12 of the 14 respondents (86%) viewed current monetary policy as too tight, with most blaming politics for the squeeze. The level of consensus is the second-highest in the 25 years since the survey was first conducted...
