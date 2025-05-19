Consumers and businesses are tightening their belts, data shows
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
19 May 2025 - 12:51
New payment data from BankservAfrica shows consumers and businesses are tightening their belts, with the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) falling to 136.4 in April — its lowest level this year.
BankservAfrica is the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa. The index measures the value of all electronic transactions cleared by the clearing house each month at seasonally adjusted real prices...
