Avocado shipment to China marks seasonal milestone for SA fruit industry
This follows a phytosanitary agreement signed between SA and China in August 2023
19 May 2025 - 10:54
The season’s first shipment of avocados to China has been welcomed as a milestone for SA agriculture with agriculture minister John Steenhuisen praising it as “testament to the hard work, innovation and strategic foresight” of the country’s fruit producers.
This follows a phytosanitary agreement signed between SA and China in August 2023, which paved the way for the inaugural 21-tonne consignment — shipped by Westfalia Fruit — to land in Shanghai in October 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.