The South African Revenue Service building in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is reportedly planning a revenue recovery drive as it sets its sights on South Africans with tax debt. Business Day TV spoke to Jashwin Baijoo, head of strategic engagement & compliance at Tax Consulting SA for more insight.
WATCH: Sars plans revenue recovery drive
Business Day TV speaks to Jashwin Baijoo, head of strategic engagement & compliance at Tax Consulting SA
