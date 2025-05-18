Economy

WATCH: Sars plans revenue recovery drive

Business Day TV speaks to Jashwin Baijoo, head of strategic engagement & compliance at Tax Consulting SA

18 May 2025 - 11:01
The South African Revenue Service building in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is reportedly planning a revenue recovery drive as it sets its sights on South Africans with tax debt. Business Day TV spoke to Jashwin Baijoo, head of strategic engagement & compliance at Tax Consulting SA for more insight.

RAYMOND PARSONS: SA’s third budget: six lessons we could learn

The VAT controversy may lead to the budget process being more transparent and consultative  in future
Opinion
1 week ago

SA’s richest have assets of about R400bn

Enoch Godongwana says other measures are more effective than wealth tax, which could result in high net worth individuals relocating
National
1 week ago

Sars gives businesses more time for VAT increase reversals

The South African Revenue Service has given businesses and service providers that cannot immediately reverse the 15.5% VAT charge an opportunity to ...
Business
3 weeks ago

Kieswetter advises on what vendors should do about VAT reversal

VAT transactions which were charged at 15.5% must be reported in field 12 (for output tax) and field 18 (for input tax) of the VAT return, says the ...
National
3 weeks ago
