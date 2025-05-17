S&P affirms its rating on SA despite growth and fiscal challenges

Ratings agency S&P Global has affirmed SA’s credit rating and kept it on positive outlook, saying that, despite significant disagreements with coalition partners over the budget, the government has managed to remain intact which bodes well for broad policy continuity and reform momentum.
“Despite the re-tabling of the budget and the likely removal of VAT , the government plans to continue with fiscal consolidation, and fiscal financing benefits from access to deep domestic markets and enhanced reform momentum,” the agency said in a scheduled update on Friday evening. But it warned it could downgrade its rating if there was no progress on economic and governance reforms.
Its update allayed concerns in the market that it could look to remove the “positive” tag on SA’s outlook in the face of slower economic growth. However, though the agency now expects GDP growth of 1.3% this year — down from its 1.6% forecast in November — it sees this rising to an average 1.5% over the next three years , with reform momentum continuing and Operation Vulindlela launching its second phase.
Like the International Monetary Fund S&P is much more pessimistic than Treasury on SA’s public debt trajectory, predicting gross government debt will remain high, averaging 80% of GDP in fiscal 2025-2028. “We forecast larger deficits than the government, largely because of potentially higher wages and likely higher transfers to several state-owned enterprises that have ongoing liquidity strains, including Transnet,” S&P said.
The agency, which historically has been the most pessimistic of the “big three”, surprised the market in November by upgrading SA’s outlook from stable to positive — and Friday night’s A positive outlook indicates the agency could look to upgrade the rating itself over the next 12-18 months if growth and the public finances improve faster than expected. S&P said in November that the positive outlook reflected increased political stability after the formation of the government of national unity and greater impetus for reform could boost private investment and growth.
A ratings upgrade would turn the cycle after years of downgrades, which began in 2012 and culminated on the eve of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when Moody’s became the last of the big three ratings agencies to cut SA to junk (subinvestment grade) status. Moody’s rating, at Baa2, is still one notch higher than those of S&P and Fitch.
S&P is however the only one of the three to have a split rating on SA. While its foreign currency rating is at double B minus (BB-), which is three notches into junk (subinvestment grade) territory, its local currency rating is one notch higher at double B (BB). This is essentially because government’s ability to repay its rand denominated local currency debt is higher than its external foreign currency debt thanks to SA’s strong and deep domestic financial markets , where government does the vast bulk of its borrowing.
Treasury on Friday night noted the rating and said: “government’s growth strategy will continue to focus on maintaining macroeconomic stability to reduce living costs and grow investment, executing reforms to promote a more dynamic economy, building state capacity in core functions and supporting growth-enhancing public infrastructure investment”.
Sovereign credit ratings influence the cost at which governments borrow on the market, which in turn tends to shape borrowing costs across the whole economy.
